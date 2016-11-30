Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance cuts interest rates

more-in

CHENNAI: Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Ltd., has announced a reduction on its deposit rate by 50 basis points across all tenors from December 16. Individuals (other than senior citizens) will now get 7.25 per cent on two-year and three-year deposits against 7.75 per cent previously, while senior citizens will get 7.75 per cent (8.25 per cent) on two-year and three-year deposits. On 12-months and 18 months deposits, individuals will get 6.75 per cent, while senior citizens will get 7.25 per cent. Trusts will get 7.75 per cent on three-year deposits and 7.25 per cent on four and five year deposits, according to a company statement.

Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance deposit portfolio crossed Rs.1,000 crore in March this year. The company registered a 13 per cent growth in loan disbursements at Rs.1,036 crore (Rs.917 crore) in the first half of 2016-17. In addition to focusing on the huge salaried segment, Sundaram Home Finance is looking to expand its presence in rural housing as well as the affordable housing segment. Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance is a 50.1 per cent - 49.9 per cent joint venture between Sundaram Finance and BNP Paribas. — Special Correspondent