Sovereign, pension funds line up to invest post demonetisation

Following the demonetisation exercise and clampdown on counterfeit notes and black money, ‘Invest India’ — the government’s investment promotion & facilitation agency — has been flooded with queries from foreign pension funds and Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWF) regarding locations and sectors to invest in the country.

Roadshows planned

Encouraged by this trend, ‘Invest India’ has decided to set up a dedicated team of experts by mid-December this year to cater to the needs of SWFs (which are state-owned investment entities) and foreign public and private pension funds, to attract mega investments into India, Invest India’s Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Deepak Bagla told The Hindu. Road shows will soon be held across the world explaining how the demonetisation policy and the Goods & Services Tax legislation will ensure ease of doing business in India in a “clean manner” for SWFs and pension funds who have ‘ethical investment’ norms, he said.

The world’s 300 largest pension funds had assets under management totalling $14.8 trillion in 2015, said Willis Towers Watson, a global advisory, broking and solutions company. Also, as of December 2015, SWFs accounted for $7.4 trillion in assets, while sovereign pension funds totalled $4.2 trillion, it said. For ‘ethical investments’, SWFs and foreign pension funds have high transparency and governance standards, and have to stick to their internal norms on anti-corruption and anti-bribery. India, which needs more than $1.5 trillion over the next decade for infrastructure funding, will be relying on these funds to ensure there is no shortfall.

Union government sources said that during discussions, including those relating to India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), the SWFs and foreign pension funds had informed the government that they would be more comfortable investing in India if there was greater transparency in doing business, especially in the real estate and construction sectors where there was prevalence of cash transactions and influence of black money.

Claiming that the recent clean-up would eventually strengthen the rupee, sources said measures to ensure certainty in tax policy, remove red-tape and prevent corruption would improve investor confidence.