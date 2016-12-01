SlideApp raises funding worth $3.6 million

more-in

SlideApp, a lock screen app that awards Android users for reading content, said that it has raised series A round of funding worth $3.6 million. The funding was led by Songhyun Investment, a South Korean venture capital firm. The platform plans to use the money to scale its user base, develop products and strengthen its brand presence in the market. “We will continue to multiply our outreach as much as we can and build upon providing value to our users,” said Amrita Gujral, co-founder of SlideApp, in a statement. SlideApp, which is just more than a year old now, said that the app has been downloaded more than five million times. — Special Correspondent