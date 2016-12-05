Services sector shrinks in Nov.

more-in

India’s services sector contracted in November, the first in 17 months and the steepest in more than three years, as it was ‘heavily impacted’ by the sudden demonetisation exercise and the consequent cash shortage, according to a survey.

This development comes ahead of the December 7 policy review by the Monetary Policy Committee, headed by Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel, and amid demands from the industry for a further rate cut to revive the economy. The panel had reduced the benchmark interest rates by 0.25 percentage points to 6.25 per cent in October.

The seasonally-adjusted headline Nikkei India Services Business Activity Index dropped to 46.7 in November (from 54.5 in the previous month), Nikkei-IHS Markit said in a statement. The Nikkei India Services PMI is based on data compiled from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives in around 350 private service sector companies, it said, adding that an index reading above 50 indicates an overall increase in that variable, below 50 an overall decrease.

Pollyanna De Lima, economist at IHS Markit, and author of the report, said: “.. companies were heavily impacted by the Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 rupee notes ban. Cash shortages resulted in fewer new business intakes, which in turn caused a fall in activity.”

She added: “The disruption is expected to be short-lived, however, with many panellists anticipating a pick-up in activity as these high-value banknotes are replaced and black-market firms end their operations. In fact, business confidence improved to a three-month high.”

Rate cut expectations

De Lima said on a positive note, the reduction in money supply curbed inflation in November, adding that input costs facing service providers were broadly unchanged, which encouraged firms to lower their selling prices. She said: “In light of these numbers, further cuts to the benchmark rate are expected.” According to the survey, anecdotal evidence highlighted a lack of cash in the economy.

Decrease in activity

Activity decreased in three of the six monitored sub-sectors — financial intermediation, hotels & restaurants and renting & business activities. Factory production rose further during the month, but the rate of growth eased, Nikkei-IHS Markit said.

Concurrently, the seasonally adjusted Nikkei India Composite PMI Output Index dipped from October’s 45-month high of 55.4 to 49.1 in November, thereby pointing to a slight contraction in private sector activity overall, it added.