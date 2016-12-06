Reserve Bank to issue new Rs.100 notes

more-in

The RBI will shortly issue the a new banknote of the Rs.100 denomination in the Mahatma Gandhi Series-2005, without inset letter in both the numbering panels, the central bank said on Tuesday. The new note will have the signature of RBI Governor Urjit R. Patel with and the year of printing ‘2016’ printed on the reverse of the banknote. “All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs.100 issued by the Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender,” it said. These notes will be similar to the Rs.100 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi Series- 2005 issued earlier having ascending size of numerals in the number panels, bleed lines, and enlarged identification mark, on the obverse. — Special Correspondent