Renault-Nissan to halt third shift

more-in

Renault-Nissan Automotive India Pvt. Ltd., (RNAIPL) has decided to halt its third shift at its Oragadam plant near Chennai from the second week of December, due to a fall in demand in the number of bookings.

All permanent, on-roll employees will be retained. The third shift was introduced to meet the high number of bookings when the Renault Kwid and Datsun redi-GO were rolled out, said a company statement.

“Demand for the cars remains strong but waiting times have been successfully brought down,” said a company spokesman. “In addition, plant operations have been optimised to maximise production in two shifts. During the first half of the current year, Nissan and Datsun combined sales were up 48 per cent,” he said.

“In making this necessary change, we are protecting the jobs of permanent, on-roll employees who will all be reassigned to other duties within the plant. There is a bright future ahead as we develop RNAIPL into an even more significant passenger car manufacturing hub for the Africa, Middle East and India region, and beyond,” said Colin MacDonald, RNAIPL Managing Director.

The Renault-Nissan alliance has invested about Rs.5,000 crore in India. The plant has an annual capacity of 4.80 lakh units. The plant has introduced 32 new Renault, Nissan and Datsun models and derivatives to its production line.