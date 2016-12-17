Remonetisation won’t take ‘very long’: FM

more-in

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government had taken a “somewhat courageous step” by withdrawing high value banknotes and going in for a large scale currency swap, adding that the remonetisation of the economy with fresh currency notes was not going to take “a very long time.”

“The fact that India today has the capacity to take and enforce these decisions, and experiment boldly even at a time when the world is looking inwards, marks an exception as far as India is concerned,” Mr. Jaitley said, adding that one needed clarity, courage, broad shoulders and the stamina to carry out such decisions.

Once the remonetisation process was complete, which the minister said had made substantial headway, it would mark the creation of a new normal for India.

“The 70 years of ‘normal’ we saw before is unacceptable,” he said. “It had become a way of life, not merely that you had a lot more cash currency as part of your GDP, but the adverse socio-economic consequences of that including aberrations such as not getting into banking system, escaping the tax net and using cash for collateral purposes including crimes.”

“Only Parliament, in fact, a section of the Parliament seems to be unaware of what is happening... In 2000, people would have laughed at the suggestion of every poor person having a mobile phone. But that became a reality in a few years. The same principle applies today,” he said, referring to the drive toward a less-cash economy through the propagation of digital payments.

There were more than 75 crore debit and credit cards, different types of e-wallets being experimented and increases in the range of 100 per cent to 1000 per cent in the use of each digital modes of payments, the minister pointed out.

“The whole process of remonetisation is not going to take a very long time. I am sure very soon, the Reserve Bank, by injecting currency daily into the banking and postal system would be able to complete it,” he said.

Goods and Services Tax

Exuding confidence about building a consensus with states on the legislations to implement the new Goods and Services Tax regime, the FM said that 10 important decisions had already been taken with complete consensus of the Council.

“One major issue, which is in fact a very small issue in the larger scheme of things, is the issue of cross-empowering Centre and States on assessment of taxpayers. We are trying to resolve this,” he said.

Ideally, the Finance Minister said common taxation had to lead to a federal bureaucracy and the new indirect tax regime ought to begin in a new financial year, so April 1, 2017, was still a target.

However, “since it is a transaction tax and not an income tax, it can start in any part of the year. The earlier we do it, the better it is for us to switch over to the new system as the curtains will come down on existing indirect tax system from September 16, 2017.”

Global Headwinds

Referring to the Brexit as a surprise move for most observers, the minister said that even the U.S. elections saw a lot of cynicism. “The Republican party, whose candidate has won, was traditionally regarded as a trade-friendly party than the Democrats and the global situation, as also the U.S. situation, is moving towards taking an excessively protectionist position,” he said.

“Cynicism has touched a peak, when in Latin America, Colombia rejected the peace treaty by a referendum. ‘We don’t want peace’ is a very unusual vote by a country. The recent Italian referendum and the anticipated vote in certain larger European nations make the global situation very unpredictable.. and the world economy is going to move slower,” he cautioned.

