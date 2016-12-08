Economy

Raymond to sell Khadi

MUMBAI: Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has entered into agreement with Raymond Ltd to promote Khadi as a fashion garment in India and abroad. In this first of its kind initiative Raymond would source Khadi fabric from artisans and market the products after value addition. This PPP initiative is aimed at helping the artisans and boosting income of rural women. As per the agreement Raymond will use the ‘Khadi Mark’ and sell the range under the brand Khadi by Raymond. This initiative is conceptualized under KVIC Act. Raymond has agreed for a guaranteed minimum procurement of Khadi and Khadi products for a period of 5 years with primary purchases of muslin cotton and silk. — Special Correspondent

