RCOM sells stake in tower business for Rs.11,000 cr.

more-in

Reliance Communications (RCOM) signed binding agreements with Brookfield Infrastructure and its institutional partners to sell 51 per cent stake in its telecom towers for Rs.11,000 crore ($1.6 billion) in cash.

RCOM will also receive Class B non-voting shares in the new tower company, providing 49 per cent future economic upside in the towers’ business, according to a company statement. RCOM expects significant future value creation from the B-Class shares, based on growth in tenancies arising from increasing 4G rollout by telecom operators and an acceleration in data consumption.

RCOM’s telecom towers will be demerged into a separate company that will be fully-owned and independently managed by Brookfield Infrastructure, thereby creating the second largest independent and operator-neutral Towers company in India. RCOM will not be involved directly or indirectly in the management and operations of the new Company. The transaction will represent the largest ever investment by any overseas financial investor in the infrastructure sector in India.