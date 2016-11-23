RBI raises cap on m-wallets to Rs.20,000

In a move to boost mobile wallet transactions amid the ban on high value cash, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday increased the per month limit for closed prepaid wallets to Rs.20,000 from Rs.10,000.

Most mobile wallets in the country are semi-closed as they accept a watered down version of the ‘Know Your Customer’ (KYC) details from customers.

“The limit of semi-closed Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) has now been enhanced from Rs.10,000 to Rs. 20,000. The total value of reloads during any given month shall also not exceed Rs.20,000,” the RBI said.

The central bank also said that prepaid payment instruments can be issued to merchants if they provide a self-declaration in respect of their status and bank account, to be kept on record by the issuer.

“The above measures shall come into effect from the date of this circular and shall be applicable till December 30, 2016, subject to review,” RBI said.