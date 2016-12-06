RBI may cut repo rate by 25 bps today

more-in

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its bi-monthly monetary policy review on Wednesday . The central bank is widely expected to cut the repo rate by 25 per cent, which is at 6.25 per cent now to boost economic growth. Several economists had said the economic growth rate could be impacted due to a ban on high value currencies announced on Novemeber 8. The central bank has reduced the policy rate by 1.75 per cent since January 2015. This will be the first monetary policy review after demonetisation of old Rs.500 and Rs. 1,000 banknotes, following which banks witnessed a surge in deposits.— Special Correspondent