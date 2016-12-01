RBI challenges Tata-Docomo deal in Delhi HC citing FEMA rules

more-in

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday challenged the legality of the Tata-Docomo deal in the Delhi High Court, citing violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act Regulations. In its application, it said that Tata Sons should not be allowed to remit money overseas either for share buyback or for the arbitration award. The court issued notices to Tata Sons and Docomo for their reply to the plea, a lawyer present in the court told The Hindu. The next hearing will be on December 21.

The RBI’s application came even as Tata Sons’ lawyer informed the court that it intended to pay the arbitral award of $1.17 billion but had been unable to do so due to the lack of permission from India’s central bank. A Tata Sons spokesperson declined to comment citing the matter being sub-judice.