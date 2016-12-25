Paytm to invest ₹50 cr. to educate merchants on digital payments

more-in

E-wallet major Paytm said it would invest ₹ 50 crore to set up a 100-member strong merchant help desk to educate them on various aspects of digital payments.

“Under this program, merchants will be educated on all the important aspects, which are currently becoming a concern, and also dispelling a lot of myth around safety, security and delay in money transfer to the bank account,” according to a company statement.

Paytm currently has over 1.5 million merchants on its platform.

For the past few days, Paytm users have been complaining about issues such as money being deducted from their bank accounts but not reaching their e-wallet and of failed attempts to transfer balance back to bank accounts.

Sudhanshu Gupta, Vice President, Paytm said: “We receive several queries regarding delays in send to bank, which are mostly caused by banking system congestion. Furthermore, there are certain misconceptions being spread in the market about safety features and transfer to bank charges, which are currently zero per cent.”

Paytm said the help desk would educate its users that the delay in transfer in few cases was due to the stress which the banking systems had to go through due to load spikes or on account of downtime or network fluctuation at the their end.

“In such cases, banks could take upto 7 working days to credit the amount in the bank account,” it said.