Nusli Wadia writes to SEBI; alleges insider trading by Tata Sons

MUMBAI: Nusli Wadia has shot off another letter to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) alleging violation of insider trading norms by Tata Sons while purchasing shares of Tata Motors ahead of the extraordinary general meeting (EGMs) called for the removal of the independent director.

Mr Wadia has alleged that Tata Sons – the holding company of the diversified conglomerate – bought 50 lakh shares of Tata Motors after the board of the auto major decided to advise the ADR – American Depositary Receipt – holders to abstain from voting on the resolutions seeking the removal of Cyrus Mistry and Mr Wadia himself.

Mr Wadia, who has been removed as an independent director from Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Tata Chemicals, alleges that the shares representing 1.7 per cent of the share capital of Tata Motors were bought so that the resolution could be passed comfortably with the requisite majority.

As on 30th September, promoter entities, including Tata Sons, held only 33 per cent in Tata Motors, as per data available on BSE.

According to the letter, the board of Tata Motors met on 12th December and one of the items on the agenda was to discuss on how the company would advise the depository of ADR holders to vote at the EGM scheduled on 22nd December.

The letter states that while the board decided to advise the ADR holders to abstain from voting, it was also decided that the decision of the board would be be kept confidential. It (board) also decided that no disclosure was required to be made to the stock exchanges, says the letter addressed to SEBI chairman U K Sinha.

The Hindu has reviewed a copy of the letter. An email query sent to SEBI remained unanswered till the time of going to press.

Mr Wadia further alleges that while the board meet concluded around 6:30pm, at 7:20pm, there were media reports that “Morgan Stanley had been authorised to purchase the shares of Tata Motors on behalf of its client at a premium of 10% to the market amounting to approximately Rs.2,500 crore.” On 13th December, as per the letter, it was publicly declared that Tata Sons purchased 50 lakh shares of Tata Motors through Morgan Stanley.

The chairman of the Wadia Group of companies alleges that the decision of Tata Sons to biy shares of Tata Motors was based on the confidential decision taken by the board of the auto major.

“This appears to merit a serious investigation on what appears be a clear violation of the Insider Trading Regulations relating to material price sensitive information being used and acted upon by Tata Sons to purchase the shares of Tata Motors,” states the letter.

Legal experts, meanwhile, say that prima facie the letter does not seem to have enough information for the regulator to investigate into the matter and the complainant could look at providing further information.

“It does not appear to be price sensitive information per se,” says Sandeep Parekh, Founder, Finsec Law Advisors. “There does not seem much to investigate without more information.

This is not the first time that Mr Wadia has complained to the capital market regulator regarding alleged violations by Tata Group companies. In one of his earlier letters, he had alleged that Tata Sons has leveled false charges against him in the special notice sent to the shareholders.

He has also filed a Rs.3,000 crore defamation suit against Ratan Tata, Tata Sons and its board of directors. He followed it up with a criminal defamation suit as well against the same parties.