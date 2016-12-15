Not keen to review norms on directors: SEBI

more-in

Amid the ongoing power tussle at the Tata Group, which has seen allegations being made against independent directors as well, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said it saw no urgent reason to review the guidelines for the appointment and removal of such directors.

Speaking at a capital market event here, SEBI Chairman U.K. Sinha said that while there was ‘always a need to review guidelines’, he did not see any ‘compelling reason’ to review norms for independent directors at this juncture.

Companies Act

“Who can be an independent director and the method of appointment... all that has been prescribed in the Companies Act and in the SEBI regulations with the SEBI norms a little tighter than the Companies Act,” Mr. Sinha said, when asked if the time had come to review the norms on independent directors.

“Whether there is a need to review, there is always a need to review but at this stage I do not foresee a compelling reason to review that,” Mr. Sinha added on the sidelines of the event hosted by the Association of Investment Bankers of India.

Tata tussle

The comment assumes significance as Tata Sons, the Tata group’s holding company, has moved a resolution to remove Nusli Wadia as an independent director from the board of Tata Motors.

The SEBI chairman, however, said action could be taken against independent directors if they did not perform their duties.

“If independent directors are not performing the duty enshrined on them, then action can be taken,” said Mr. Sinha. “Independent directors have to take care of all stakeholders. If there are any violations, law will take its course.”

A group of investors have filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking a change in the manner independent directors can be removed by a company’s shareholders. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Law, and SEBI along with Tata Chemicals, Tata Steel and Tata Motors are parties to the case.

The petition pleads that promoters should not be allowed to vote on resolutions seeking the removal of independent directors. In other words, it wants the resolutions to be introduced as special resolutions instead of ordinary resolutions. Petitioners have also sought a stay on resolutions seeking the removal of Cyrus Mistry.

Further, it stated that till the time the petition was heard and decided upon, the result of the shareholder voting on the resolutions seeking the removal of Cyrus Mistry should not be declared.

SEBI is willing to consider suggestions for attracting start-ups to list in India. The regulator has received suggestions to allow family trusts and category III Alternative Investment Funds to invest in start-ups that come to the exchange for listing. Mr. SEBI chairman U K Sinha highlighted the fact that the Institutional Trading Platform (ITP) for start-ups had not seen any listings till date even as the regulator has allowed relaxations in terms of disclosures and lock-in requirements.

Overseas listing

Separately, Mr. Sinha said current guidelines do not allow Indian exchanges to list overseas.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE), which is set to hold an IPO, is considering the possibility of an overseas listing as well, after getting listed in India.