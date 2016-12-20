No questions will be asked on one-time deposits, says Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaking at the National Conference on Accounting Reforms in Indian Railways, in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

A day after the Reserve Bank of India introduced new caveats for deposits of demonetised high-value currency notes worth Rs 5,000 or more till December 30, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley clarified that no questions would be asked on deposits of any quantity as long as they were made in one go. Repeated deposits will attract scrutiny, he said.

Mr Jaitley also officially spoke on Tuesday for the first time on the alleged Axis Bank fraud in which investigating authorities had found around Rs. 60 crore in 20 fake accounts. The Minister said the head of the bank had submitted a report on the fraud and the bank had taken internal actions against the erring personnel.

“Since the exemptions on using old currency have gone, we have put restrictions on old currency deposits in banks,” Mr Jaitley said at a press conference. “There are no restrictions and no questions will be asked on deposits made in one go. But depositing old currency in the same account every day raises suspicion.”

“Therefore, if somebody goes everyday and deposits old currency it raises suspicion,” he added. “How is he getting [old notes] everyday? As long as exemptions existed there was scope for getting old currency, but once the exemptions have been lifted, if you have old currency, go and deposit in one go.”

‘Enough currency with RBI’

Mr. Jaitley said RBI was fully prepared to deal with currency shortages after demonetisation and had enough currency in its chests to last “far beyond” December 30.

“Taking advance printing and current printing together. The RBI has been maintaining the money stock and even today, the RBI has more than adequate stock, not only to last them till December 30, but to last them far beyond that,” he said.

“There has not been even one day in which the RBI has not provided enough currency to the banking system,” the Minister claimed.

Mr Jaitley added that the government was not releasing data regarding the currency in circulation due to the inaccuracy of double counting.

“The currency which got printed might have gone to Post Offices and from there to banks and again back to currency chests so there could be double counting and scope for inaccuracies,” he said. “So we do not want to guess the figures.”