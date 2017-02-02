NPS subscribers can prematurely withdraw 25% of corpus tax-free

more-in

The National Pension System or NPS has become a more attractive option for retirement savings with Budget 2017-18 allowing its members to withdraw up to 25% of their accumulated corpus before retirement without tax.

Self-employed individuals have also been allowed to invest up to 20% of their income into the NPS as opposed to 10% earlier.

“There was a demand - in the case of employers and employees; 10% (of income) each is allowed to be invested,” Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia explained. “If you are self-employed, only 10% of income is allowed. Why should he not be allowed to put 20% of income, subject to the ₹1.5 lakh ceiling of Section 80C (of the Income Tax Act)? So, we have allowed that.”

“Secondly, if the NPS Trust allows you to withdraw prematurely after five or ten years as per its rules, there will be no tax on that. This is beneficial to the NPS,” he added.

“In order to provide further relief to a subscriber of NPS, it has been proposed to insert a new clause (12B) in the section 10 of the Income Tax Act, 1961 to provide exemption on partial withdrawal not exceeding 25% of the contribution made by an employee,” the finance ministry said. This benefit will be effective on partial withdrawals made by the subscriber after April 1, 2017.

“Further, contribution up to 20% of the gross income of the self-employed individual (individual other than salaried class) will be deductible from the taxable income under Section 80CCD (1) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, as against 10% earlier,” the statement added.