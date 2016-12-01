Economy

NITI Aayog, CMs meet over digital payments

NITI Aayog on Thursday held the first meeting of the Committee of Chief Ministers formed to prepare a road map to be implemented in one year for rapid expansion and adoption of the digital payments methods such as debit/credit cards, e-wallets, UPI etc. The 13-member panel includes Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Odisha and Sikkim, along with the NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman and NITI Aayog CEO, besides industry experts. During the meeting, M.P. Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan suggested use of streetplays as well as social media to promote awareness about digital payment methods.— Special Correspondent

