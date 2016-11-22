Economy

NDB clears $350 million for upgrading M.P. roads

more-in

The New Development Bank said on Tuesday that its board has approved a $350 million loan for upgrading 1,500 kms of district roads in Madhya Pradesh. Under the Madhya Pradesh Major District Roads Project, the bank will provide the Centre with a sovereign project finance facility to help the state build all-weather roads and improve their maintenance and management. The board also cleared a 2-billion renminbi loan for an offshore wind power project in China. “The projects approved today, together with the first set of projects approved earlier this year, are aimed at meeting infrastructure needs of our members,” said Mr K.V. Kamath, the bank’s president.

Post a Comment
More In Economy
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2016 12:56:26 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/NDB-clears-350-million-for-upgrading-M.P.-roads/article16680904.ece

© The Hindu