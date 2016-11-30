Mercedes may miss sales target in 2016

more-in

Mercedes-Benz India is likely to miss its sales target in 2016 on account of the ban on sale of high-powered diesel cars in the National Capital Region, (NCR), its biggest market, and due to the impact of demonetisation.

Lower than 2015

In calendar year 2015, the company had sold 13,502 cars which was 32 per cent more than the 10,201 cars sold in 2014. But this year, the company may not meet the sales figure achieved in 2015, a top company executive said.

“It is doubtful. The negative short-term news has been very powerful at the moment. We would put our expectations to be may be less than last year. But again, you never know. December might be one of the strongest months even in our history. It is too early to say. It all depends on how quickly this issue of cash shortage is addressed by the authorities,” Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said in an interview.

“We have seen a noticeable drop in sales since the currency withdrawal. The impact is not the same all over the country. The insecurity in the luxury segment is putting a little bit of a halt on the overall strong positive development of demonetisation,” he added.

Mr. Folger said, “The market is coming to a bit of slowdown due to demonetisation which has a very positive direction for the medium- and long-term. There have been some indirect effects. These are predominately emotional ones. This is not a good time to buy luxury cars.”

“From our perspective, this will have more of a delaying effect because customers still have money and they still want to buy our luxury cars,” he added.

New roll-out

The company on Wednesday rolled out the latest version of CLA 200, its twelfth product in 2016 in India. The car comes in variants with a starting price of Rs.31.40 lakh. The company plans to introduce one more product in December, he added.