Maruti Suzuki to unveil Ignis next month

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) will roll out its premium hatchback Ignis in January, targeting about 440 million millennials — those born in late 1980s and 1990s, the company said on Thursday.The new model, for which the bookings will open start from January 1, will be launched on January 13 and sold through the company's Nexa premium outlets. The car will be available in 1.2 litre petrol and 1.3 litre diesel engine options. It will also offer automatic gearshift option in both fuel options. “Millennials are driving car sales in the country. When it comes to car sales, purchases by those below 29 years of age have grown from 22 per cent in 2010 to 27 per cent in 2016. With the Ignis we are targeting them,” MSI Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) R S Kalsi said. — Special Correspondent