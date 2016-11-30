Mahindra & Mahindra unveils two digital platforms

more-in

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has introduced two new-age digital platforms - SYOUV and With You Hamesha to enhance the overall ownership experience of its automotive prospects and customers at all points in the customers’ journey across the sales experience, M&M said. SYOUV is meant to address customer needs in the pre-purchase phase. The With You Hamesha platform would make the service process seamless, transparent and hassle-free, said the company, which has partnered with Microsoft, Dassault Systemes and Socheers Infotech for SYOUV, and with Extentia Information Technology, Hungama and HNS Technologies for the other platform. — Special Correspondent