MSME Minister wants cash withdrawal limit hiked

Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Haribhai Parathibhai Chaudhary said here on Tuesday that he would push the Finance Ministry to raise the cash withdrawal limit for small enterprises to Rs.2 lakh a week to ease their cash crunch following demonetisation of high-value currency notes. The weekly withdrawal limit for current account holders is Rs.50,000 at present. He added, “We need to be (a) cashless economy to be the best in the world. Demonetisation will help control the fiscal deficit.” Mr. Chaudhary was addressing ASSOCHAM’s national summit on e-commerce for MSMEs in the capital. — Special Correspondent

