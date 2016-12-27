M-wallet retail spends set to surge: Study

more-in

M-wallet transactions in India may to grow at a CAGR of over 160 per cent — from over a half a billion in FY16 to 260 billion by FY22 driven by the usage of smartphones, robust mobile internet penetration, growth of e-commerce sector and an increase in disposable incomes, according to a study

The adverse impact of demonetisation was expected to ease later this month when the Centre increases the cash withdrawal limit, according to the study conducted by industry body Assocham and business consulting firm RNCOS.

The transport, construction, domestic tourism and farming were among sectors “greatly impacted” by the demonetisation move, D. S. Rawat, Secretary General Assocham said.

Micro and small business units also took a hit, Mr. Rawat added.

Assocham will soon submit a paper to the Centre on the impact and the body called for more cash to be made available through ATMs.

Mr. Rawat with chairman of Assocham’s National Council on Cyber and Network Security, Babu Lal Jain, and CEO of RNCOS Shushmal Maheshwari, was addressing presspersons at release of the report titled ‘M-Wallet: Scenario Post demonetisation.’

In value terms, the m-wallet transactions had grown about 20 times to touch ₹20,600 crore in FY16 from ₹1,000 crore in FY13.

“It is anticipated that market value of m-wallet transactions will grow at a CAGR of over 200 per cent to reach ₹275 trillon by FY22,” according to the study conducted by Assocham and RNCOS.