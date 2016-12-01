Lupin to market Eli Lilly’s new insulin in India

more-in

Lupin Ltd. has entered into an agreement with Eli Lilly and Co. (India) Pvt. Ltd. to market and sell Eglucent, a new brand of Lilly’s rapid-acting insulin analog Lispro, through its own field force in India. Lilly will be responsible for manufacturing and import. As per the agreement, Lilly will continue to sell Lispro under the brand name Humalog, through its existing channels. Lupin, in July 2011, collaborated with Lilly to promote and distribute Lilly’s Huminsulin products in India and Nepal. Eglucent is indicated for treating patients with diabetes mellitus. It is an injectable medication designed to improve blood sugar control in patients with type 1 and 2 diabetes. — Special Correspondent