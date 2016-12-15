'Keep real estate within GST'

more-in

As the country is coming to terms with demonetisation of high-value currency notes and cashless economy, CEA Arvind Subramanian speaks to the media.

Excerpts from the press conference

>> It's fair to say that the Indian economy, as far as macroeconomic condition is concerned, is very stable.

>> Both CPI and WPI inflation have come down. Current account deficit is very low and is being financed by FDI. We have been reducing the fiscal deficit consistently.

>> From the domestic point of view, there are many legislative achievements in 2016. Aadhaar Bill is very important for the JAM mission.

>> Legislation has been passed to institutionalise monetary policy.

>> The bankruptcy code is very important in enabling exit from operating in India. Entry has become very easy, but exit is still a problem.

>>GST constitutional amendment bill is the 'mother of all achievements'.

>>FDI policy has been liberalised considerably. FDI surged in Q2, which is a very encouraging sign.

>>Domestic challenges: how to manage demonetisation over the next weeks/months until remonetisation can be done fully.

>>Then there is the twin balance sheet problem of the corporates and the banks.

>>International challenges: US interest rate rising and dollar getting stronger. But I am less concerned about this since the Indian economy is still strong macroeconomically.

>>The other challenge is to keep an eye on the currency situation in South East Asian countries and in China.

>>Third international challenge is that if we need strong growth, then exports have to grow 15-20% every year. But the question is can the advanced economies buy our exports? Can they handle service exports from us?

>>On GST: We should aspire to simple, clean rates that are lower rather than higher. This will help in fight against black money.

>> Sale of land and real estate needs to be part of GST. That way the input tax credits can enter the system. Stamp duty can be kept separate.

>>Need to bring electricity charges as part of GST.⁠⁠⁠

>>On manufacturing push: if China did manufacturing for 25 years, why can't we do services for 25 years?

>> Fed rate hike: it was anticipated and expected. The Indian economy is very well cushioned to handle it. The RBI took the possibility into account during its latest review.

>> On rising oil prices: don't focus on the ups and downs. When oil prices go up, nimble producers will also increase production. Don't think oil prices will surge to a level that the Indian economy can't handle.