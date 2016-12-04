Investments till Oct. surpass 2015 figure

more-in

NEW DELHI: The proposed industrial investments and the planned employment in the country from January till October 2016 have surpassed the numbers under these two categories during the entire calendar year 2015.

The proposed industrial investments during January-October 2016 are Rs 3.79 lakh crore, up from Rs 3.11 lakh crore during 2015. Similarly, the people proposed to be employed during the first ten months of the calendar year 2016 are 5.2 lakh, up from around five lakh during the entire last year, according to government data.

However, the Rs 3.11 lakh crore for 2015 was the lowest since Rs 2.72 lakh crore in 2004. The highest proposed industrial investments seen were Rs 17.36 lakh crore in 2010, followed by Rs 15.39 lakh crore in 2011, Rs 15.23 lakh crore in 2008, Rs 10.4 lakh crore in 2009 and Rs 8.3 lakh crore in 2007.

Of the Rs 3.79 lakh crore during January-October 2016, Rs 3.75 lakh crore was through Industrial Entrepreneur’s Memoranda (IEM, or applications for the unit to be acknowledged) and Rs 3,664 crore were owing to Direct Industrial Licences (DIL). In 2015, the proposed investments via IEMs were a little over Rs three lakh crore, while those through DILs were Rs 3674 crore.

Karnataka had the largest share of the proposed industrial investments (IEMs) this calendar year till October with Rs 1.46 lakh crore or 39.07 per cent of the Rs 3.75 lakh crore, toppling last year’s number one ranked Gujarat, which had only Rs 46,209 crore or 12.3 per cent. Maharashtra came third with Rs 32,883 crore, followed by Andhra Pradesh (Rs 30,755 crore) and Telengana (Rs 21,290 crore) – completing the top five. Last year, Gujarat had topped the list with Rs 64,733 crore or 20.81 per cent of the total Rs 3.11 lakh crore. Sector-wise break-up shows electrical equipment with Rs 1.3 lakh crore (or 34.68 per cent of Rs 3.74 lakh crore worth proposed industrial investments) during January-October 2016, followed by metallurgical industries (Rs 47,617 crore), chemicals barring fertilisers (Rs 31,925 crore), transportation (Rs 27,171 crore) and textiles (Rs 17,914 crore). The top five sectors last year were electricalequipment, chemicals (except fertilisers), food processing, textiles and metallurgical industries, in that order.