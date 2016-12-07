Inflows into Jan Dhan slow

more-in

The Centre has announced that there has been a considerable decrease in the inflow of funds in Jan Dhan accounts.

Between November 8 and 15, the total deposits received in Jan Dhan accounts was Rs.20,206 crore while in the second week, November 16 to 22, it declined to Rs.11,347 crore. The third week saw just Rs.4,867 crore being deposited into these accounts. December 1 and December 2 witnessed deposits of just Rs.410 crore and Rs.389 crore, respectively.

“The average per account deposit in Jan Dhan accounts is Rs.13,113 for this entire period from November 8 to December 2, which is not alarming, given the need to bring all cash to banks,” according to an official statement.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked all Jan Dhan account holders to refrain from withdrawing money from their accounts so as to stymie those who had used these accounts to launder their black money.

“I want to tell the poor people in whose account money has been deposited: don’t touch that money. If they ask for money, ask for proof. I am finding ways to put those guilty of stashing their black money in the Jan Dhan accounts of the poor, behind bars,” he said.