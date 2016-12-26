India needs higher tax compliance: Jaitley

more-in

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said that there needs to be lower levels of taxation in India so that the country can compete globally, adding that the voluntary compliance of the citizens must be met with a tax-friendly administration. “What you need is lower level of taxation, to provide services more competitive in nature,” Mr Jaitley said while inaugurating the professional training of the 68th batch of Internal Revenue Service officers at the National Academy of Customs Excise and Narcotics.

“Competition is not domestic, it is global. This is one important change you will witness while you will be in service.” He also said that “extraordinarily high taxation rates in the past” have encourage people to evade taxes, implying that lower rates should increase compliance. “Payment of legitimate taxes is part of a citizen’s duty, and non-payment is visited with severe consequences,” Mr Jaitley added. “We have lived through the last seven decades in India under the impression that if avoidance could be done of government revenue, then there was nothing immoral about this. That was considered commercial smartness.”

The Finance Minister said he foresaw an India in the coming decades where voluntary compliance increases. “Tax authorities are judged by the quality of what they write or what they decide,” he said. “The level of fairness followed by tax authorities will define the quality of interpretation of tax laws by tax authorities. The voluntary compliance by citizens by payment of due taxes needs to be reciprocated by tax authorities through a tax-friendly administration.” Mr. Jaitley also told the trainees that tax officers should have a high-level of integrity, honesty, sincerity and an eagerness to learn new things.