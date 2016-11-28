ICICI aims to convert 100 villages into digital

more-in

ICICI Bank to digitise 100 villages

ICICI Bank on Monday said it would transform 100 villages into digital villages over the next 100 days. “The announcement is a part of the bank’s effort to provide a digital ecosystem across the country, including rural India, in the wake of demonetisation of high-value currencies,” the bank said. Inhabitants from 10,000 villages will receive free vocational training within 100 days, it added. Digitisation of these villages will enable residents to open bank accounts using Aadhar-based guidelines and make cashless payments to retail stores.

— Special Correspondent