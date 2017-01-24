HCL Tech net rises 7.8% on back of growth in public services, manufacturing

more-in

The country’s fourth-largest information technology services company HCL Technologies on Tuesday reported net profit rose 7.8% the quarter ended December 2016 to ₹2,070 crore, helped by growth in public services and manufacturing verticals.

Revenue rose 14.2% to ₹11,814 crore during the quarter.

In dollar terms, revenue was higher by 11.4% at $1.74 billion, while profits grew 5.2% to $306 million. Announcing a dividend of ₹6 per share, HCL Tech kept its forecast for full-year revenue growth unchanged at 12-14% in constant currency terms.

“We continue our robust financial performance with a revenue growth of 3% QoQ and 13.8% YoY in constant currency terms,” President and CEO C. Vijayakumar said. “We expect our FY17 revenue to be in the middle of the range (of the revenue growth outlook).”

The company added that the acquisitions and IP-led partnerships announced after September 30, 2016, are likely to additionally contribute 0.6-1% in revenues, depending on the date of consummation of the Geometric deal.

The company expects FY17 operating margin to continue be in the range of 19.5% to 20.5% post-consummation of acquisitions.

Asked about concerns of likely stricter U.S. visa norms, Mr. Vijayakumar said the company had been increasing its local hiring over the past few years and now employed more than 55% local employees in the US. “We have really looked at our current base of employees and looked at how local hiring can be ramped up... We are stepping up our campus and entry-level hiring in the U.S. to support some of the growth that we will see in coming quarters,” he said.

He added that the company had been applying for “less than 1,000 visas a year” on an average over the past 3-4 years.

HCL Technologies’ total headcount stood at 1,11,092 at the end of December 2016, with a gross addition of 8,467 people. The attrition for IT services on LTM (last twelve months) basis stood at 17.9%.

Commenting on the impact of new technologies such as automation and artificial intelligence on future hiring, Mr. Vijayakumar said the headcount may grow by only 5-6%.

“There is going to be some optimisation due to automation... Last 4 years, our revenues have grown at about 12% CAGR, but headcount has grown only 6-7 per cent, which means it’s non-linear. This year, we are growing at 12-14 per cent, but headcount may grow only 5-6%,” he said.

HCL Technologies reported broad-based growth across all revenue segments with the Americas and Europe growing by 13.6% and 17.6%, respectively, year-on-year.

During the October-December quarter, HCL Technologies had cash and cash equivalents of ₹2,214.5 crore. It signed nine transformational deals this quarter across service lines, industry verticals and geographies.