Govt considering compulsory licensing for ‘other tobacco items’

NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the proposal to bring the manufacture of ‘other tobacco products’ such as khaini, tobacco blended pan masala, hookah or gooduku tobacco, zarda, bidis and other chewable/eatable tobacco related items under the ambit of compulsory licensing is under consideration with a view to address public health issues. In a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, she said initial stakeholder consultations in this regard were held with the Central Board of Excise and Customs, Planning Commission, Department of Commerce, Tobacco Board, Ministry of Labour & Employment, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and office of Development Commissioner, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises. Comments on the proposal have been sought from concerned Central Ministries / Departments, State Governments and Union Territories, the minister said, adding that information of existing production capacity for these items has also been sought from the State Governments and Union Territories. — Special Correspondent