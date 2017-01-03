GST: States demand tax on high sea sales, higher compensation

more-in

In fresh roadblocks to GST rollout, states today demanded taxation rights for sales in high seas and also increasing the number of items on which cess is to be levied to compensate the states to deal with revenue loss estimated at Rs. 90,000 crore post demonetisation.

Initially a Rs. 55,000 crore GST compensation fund was proposed to be created by levying cess on demerit or sin goods and luxury items, but post demonetisation the compensation amount is expected to go up to Rs. 90,000 crore as most states have seen revenue decline of up to 40 per cent, non-BJP ruled states claimed.

Also, coastal states pressed for rights to levy GST on trade of goods within 12 nautical miles offshore, holding up finalising of the draft law for levy of Integrated-GST (IGST) on inter-state trade.

At the eighth meeting of the all-powerful GST Council, TMC-ruled West Bengal, CPM-led Kerala and Congress-ruled Karnataka pressed for including area up to 12 nautical miles in the definition of states within IGST law, a standoff that led to chairman and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley agreeing to seek legal opinion on its Constitutional validity.

“We couldn’t reach a consensus on a very important issue that relates to defining of a state. This is 12 nautical miles from the state. Can states charge GST from them or not? Right now states like Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Odisha are charging VAT or sales tax within 12 nautical miles. For eg when a ship is loaded with oil or products, the tax on that is charged by the states.

“All the coastal states, irrespective of parties, combined in saying that we must have 12 nautical miles within the state jurisdiction. Whereas the draft IGST law was looking at having taxation rights with the Centre,” West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra told reporters.

Issue to be discussed tomorrow

The Day 1 of the panel meeting did not take up the contentious issue of control of assesses which had been till now holding up roll out of Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. The issue would be discussed tomorrow.

While representatives of opposition-ruled states were unanimous in saying April 1 target date for rollout of the new regime is not possible, even BJP-ruled Gujarat said GST could become a reality from September.

The Council, headed by Mr. Jaitley and comprising state representatives, agreed on most of the clauses of the draft IGST law, which along with Central-GST (CGST) and State-GST (SGST) have to be passed by Parliament and state legislatives respectively before the new tax regime can be rolled out.

Mr. Mitra said some states earn as much as Rs. 600 crore and Gujarat gets Rs. 1,200 crore revenue from taxing sales in high seas.

Asked about rollout of GST from April, he said today’s meeting did not even “touch” on the issue of dual control, which was fundamental to the GST rollout. Also tax slabs on 1,500 items have remained to be decided.

“We cannot have a GST that is non-sustainable, flawed and states will not give up their rights along with the Centre to bring it into effect,” Mr. Mitra said, adding West Bengal was committed to GST implementation but the “demonetisation tsunami” derailed it.

Tax revenue contracts

He said tax revenue grew 11 per cent in November 2015, but in November 2016, the month of demonetisation, it contracted (-) 2 per cent.

“Every state said their taxes have fallen by 30-40 per cent. (Post demonetisation) every states compensation would go up. We had initially estimated that at most five states would need compensation, because 14 per cent rate of growth others would achieve.

“Today many states would need compensation. If you need Rs. 80,000-90,000 crore, instead of Rs. 55,000 crore, where will it come from? That’s a double whammy. States are interested that Centre should stick to its constitutional commitment,” Mr. Mitra said.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said to get a reform like GST through, the Centre has to think in moderate terms. “I don’t think GST can happen in April, there may be one or two months delay”.

Haryana Finance Minister Abhimanyu Singh Sindhu said the draft of model IGST was “more-or-less finalised” today. “I am optimistic that dual control will be resolved tomorrow,” he said.

On the rollout schedule, he said, “Realistically speaking it is difficult deadline (April 1). But I would still not say it is absolutely unlikely. I still see it as a possibility.”