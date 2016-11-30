GDP grows at 7.3% in September quarter

more-in

Gross Domestic Product was 7.6 per cent in the second quarter of the last fiscal.

The Indian economy grew at 7.3 per cent in the September quarter of current fiscal, up from 7.1 per cent in the previous three months, mainly on improved performance of manufacturing, services and trade sectors.

According to the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the Gross Value Added (GVA), which is estimated at the basic price, showed a growth of 7.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2016-17, compared to 7.3 per in the year ago period.

The GDP growth data is calculated under the new methodology at market price, while GVA is calculated primarily at factor cost. GDP is GVA plus taxes on products, minus subsidies on them.

The sectors which registered growth of over 7 per cent in July-September quarter are public administration, defence and other services, financial, insurance, real estate and professional services, manufacturing and trade, hotels and transport and communication and services related to broadcasting, the data said.

Growth in agriculture and mining and quarrying and construction is estimated to be 1.8 per cent and 1.5 per cent respectively. Forestry and fishing sector declined by 0.4 per cent.