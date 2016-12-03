Fake notes worth Rs.9.6 crore recovered in Nov.

more-in

Fake currency worth Rs.5.3 crore of Rs.1,000 notes and Rs.4.3 crore in old Rs.500 notes were detected between November 10 and November 27 during deposits and exchanges at banks after the Centre's demonetisation move.

The government said that Rs.8.45 lakh crore worth of old notes have been deposited in banks as of November 27.

“As per the data provided by RBI, FICNs (Fake Indian Currency Notes) detected in deposit and exchange of old banknotes from November 10, 2016 to November 27, 2016 are 53,046 pieces for Rs.1,000 denomination and 86,621 pieces for Rs.500 denomination,” Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal informed Parliament on Friday.

“The government has advised the RBI to set up a special cell to monitor the receipt of fake currency notes and inform such instances to the Economic Offences Wing of the state police, intelligence/enforcement agencies of the Central Government,” he added.

The government has also asked law enforcement agencies to maintain a close vigil over the possible movement of fake currency and has asked for special arrangements to monitor illicit cash transactions and the movement of high volumes of cash.

As per its affidavit to the Supreme Court on the demonetisation issue, the Centre had said that fake currency worth Rs.187.5 crore in Rs.500 notes and Rs.224 crore in Rs.1,000 notes had been detected in 2014-15.

The government affidavit cited an intelligence report that said that the objective of infusing FICN into India is to destabilise the India economy, fund terrorists and to smuggle contraband into the country.

“There are reports of FICN being estimated to be about Rs 400 crore,” the affidavit said. “It may be noted that the FICN used towards terrorist financing has a hugely disproportionate impact on the economy. A few hours of a terrorist attack in Mumbai or in any other city leads to loss of human lives apart from the catastrophic impact on the economy.”