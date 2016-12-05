Economic Survey could have entire chapter on demonetisation: Govt official

more-in

NEW DELHI: The Economic Survey of 2016-17 could include a special chapter on demonetisation and its implications on the economy, a top government official told The Hindu, adding that it could address concerns being expressed about the move amounting to expropriation of private wealth by the government.

“Every year in the first volume of the Economic Survey, there are eight special chapters. Demonetisation will be one of the 11-12 chapters likely this time,” a top government official said, requesting anonymity.

While he agreed with the assessment of several economists and rating agencies that demonetisation would hit consumption in the short run, the official stressed that private consumption would bounce back soon.

When asked if the increase in bank deposits due to demonetisation will allow for greater lending again for infrastructure projects and boost private investment, the official said this is an unlikely scenario.

“Demonetisation does not address the private sector’s issues,” the official explained. “You have to address the non-performing assets issue, and the fact that private sector balance sheets are shot. Unless you do that, private investment will not come.”

The official mooted that the best way to utilise the surplus generated due to demonetisation would be to deploy it for creating fresh capacity and assets.

“A good practice if you have a wealth gain is to use it for capital purposes and not to try and convert a wealth gain into an income gain,” he said. “Essentially, you don’t want to spend out of this gain. You want to create assets. You can recapitalise the banks. But what you do with the money is a political call.”

EOM