EPF interest rate likely at seven-year low of 8.62%

NEW DELHI: Nearly 15 crore employees subscribed to employees’ providend fund scheme are in for some bad news with the interest rate on their savings likely to plummet to a seven-year low of 8.62 per cent in 2016-17.

The finance, investment and audit committee (FIAC) of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) met here on Tuesday to deliberate upon the interest rate matter for 2016-17.

EPFO’s internal audit showed 8.62 per cent as the feasible interest rate for 2016-17, an FIAC member said. Employees got 8.8 per cent interest rate on their provident fund savings in the last two financial years.

“The FIAC has, however, not recommended any rate of interest. It has asked the central board of trustees (CBT) to take a final decision,” the official present at the Tuesday meeting added.

A final decision will be taken by labour minister Bandaru Dattatreya, who is the Chairman of the EPFO trustees who will meet on Monday.

While an interest rate of 8.62 per cent would allow EPFO to keep surplus of around Rs 22 crore, fixing interest rate at present rate of 8.8 per cent will leave EPFO with a deficit of Rs 700 crore, the internal audit showed.

“The lower interest rate is on account of poor rate of return on investments made by EPFO on all fronts,” said the FIAC member.

Even at 8.62 per cent, EPF will deliver better returns than other savings instruments such as small saving schemes. While Public Provident Fund (PPF) offers 8 per cent rate of return, Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme (savings scheme for the girl child) gives 8.5 per cent annual return. The interest rate on term deposits is 7-7.8 per cent at present.

Earlier this year, the finance ministry had approved a lower EPF rate of 8.70 per cent for 2015-16 overruling the 8.80 per cent rate of interest announced by the Labour Ministry. However, after several protests by trade unions, the finance ministry agreed to 8.8 per cent interest rate for 2015-16.