Draft GST laws due in second half of Budget session: FM Jaitley

As uncertainty continues over whether the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be implemented, the Central Board of Excise and Custom has put up a hoarding at the department's office in Hyderabad, announcing the arrival of the nationwide uniform taxation system. Photo: K.V.S. Giri

more-in

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said that he plans to introduce the draft GST laws in the second half of the ongoing Budget session of Parliament.

However, he also said that there were some issues with regards to drafting these bills, with the legal language required to be vetted by the GST Council during its next meeting on February 18.

“My target is to finalise those drafts and take them in the second part of budget session of Parliament,” Mr. Jaitley said while addressing an interactive post-Budget session with industry associations such as FICCI, CII and Assocham.

While the Central GST law needs to be passed by Parliament, the State GST law needs to be approved by the respective State legislatures.