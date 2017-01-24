Cyient to acquire U.S. company Certon

more-in

IT firm Cyient Ltd announced the signing of an accord to acquire Certon, a product life-cycle engineering services firm based in Florida. The acquisition, through subsidiary Cyient Inc, will be its fifth in the last two and a half years and part of the “Design-Build-Maintain strategy.” With cash reserves of $127 million, Cyient will look for more acquisitions, said a company statement. The statement did not divulge the details of the acquisition. Incorporated in 2006, Certon provides services to companies seeking certification approval for safety-critical systems, embedded software and electronic hardware. The company has a core team of about 45 people. — Special Correspondent

The alliance created a scalable platform for enhancing automation capabilities, Certon CEO and founder Timothy Stockon said.

According to the release, it continued to build IP tools for various portions of the Avionics value chain, especially independent verification and validation.

Cyient’s Senior Vice President and BU Head for Aerospace and Defense Anand Parameswaran said the acquisition would enable the firm to create a “differentiated value proposition in avionics... aid in strengthening presence in the avionics market.”