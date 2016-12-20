Credit costs pose a hurdle to the dream of a less cash economy

more-in

On November 18, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a circular asking banks to waive off charges levied on transactions by merchant establishments using point of sale (PoS) terminals. “Customer charges, if any, being levied on all such transactions (are)waived till December 30, 2016, subject to review,” the banking regulator had said.

Customers charges, in this case, are known as the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR), in banking parlance. Despite the circular, many banks, particularly the private sector ones, had been reluctant to waive off the charge. However, these banks started falling in line after economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das iterated the same in a press conference in New Delhi few days later.

“To promote greater use of debit cards, public sector banks and some of the private sector banks have decided to waive the MDR charges till 31.12.2016. Other private sector banks are expected to do likewise,” Mr Das told reported on November 23.

Consequently private sector lender like ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Yes Bank issued statements saying it has waived MDR transaction fees on debit card usage from Wednesday, till the end of December.

The move, however, benefited the merchants only and not the consumer. For, merchants typically did not reduce their prices, even as they saved from not having to pay the charge.

What explains the reluctance of banks to waive off the fee, even if it is meant for a limited period?

Merchant discount rate

MDR for debit cards has been capped by the banking regulator at 1 per cent per transaction while for credit cards – where there is no cap – the rate could go up to 2.5 per cent.

The charge is borne by the merchant and goes to the issuer bank (the bank that has issued the card), the acquirer banks (the bank that installed the PoS terminal) and payment gateways such as Mastercard, Visa and Rupay. The issuer bank gets the maximum share of the MDR.

First, let us take the case of debit cards. Debit cards are issued to customers who have a savings bank account and the money from that account gets debited immediately after the card is swiped for a transaction.

When a depositor keeps the funds in the savings account for which she earns 4 per cent, the bank, in turn, lends that money which can earn it at least 6.5 per cent – the risk-free rate.

Issuing a debit card to the customers saves cost for the bank. RBI studies have found that if a customer visits a bank branch for a transaction, the cost incurred by the bank is in the range of Rs.30-32, but when the customer visits automated teller machines, the cost comes down to Rs.14-15 per transaction.

Now the question arises: Why does a bank need to charge a merchant for debit card transactions; a charge that acts as a disincentive for the merchant to install the machine?

“Credit cost, imposed indirectly on the merchants is, in turn, passed on to all her customers through increased selling price of goods and services,” a report titled ‘Sanitizing distortions in digital payments’ jointly written by Ashish Das, professor at Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and Praggya Das, director in the monetary policy department at RBI, said.

“Thus, credit-less digital payments cross-subsidise the hidden cost of credit embedded in the payment system,” the report said.

The point is banks are already earning by lending the deposits made by its customers. So such a charge to the merchants acts as a disincentive for them to install PoS terminals.

So far as credit cards are concerned, banks charge from 1.5 per cent to as high 2.5 per cent to the merchants. Credit card – which is credit product - the charges should be borne only by the person who is availing the credit and not by any other parties.

PoS growth

Following the demonetisation exercise, installation of PoS terminal has seen exponential growth.

State Bank of India (SBI), for example, which was seeing 3.75 lakh transactions everyday in the PoS terminals before November 9 amounting to Rs.94 crore per day, thereafter saw the number increasing to 16.43 lakh transactions amounting to Rs.324 crore per day, said Rajnish Kumar, managing director, SBI.

“In the last financial year, we had installed 1 lakh PoS terminals which comes to a daily average of about 300 terminals. Post the note ban, the daily average installation has gone up to 1,000,” Mr Kumar told The Hindu.

The government has asked the banks to beef up installations of PoS terminals and has given them an ambitious target of installing 3 lakh terminals over three months, following the demonetisation.

Optimal rate

Would waiving off the charge completely prove optimal?

According to a top central banking source, while there is scope for further rationalising the charges, waiving them off completely could be detrimental to decisions on further investments by banks.

Mr. Kumar said, “There are costs to it, there are investments. The issuer bank has to pay the acquirer bank and the payment gateway.”

RBI had recently lowered the MDR cap for debit cards from January 1 to 0.25 per cent for transactions up to Rs.1,000 and 0.5 per cent for transactions between Rs.1,000 and Rs.2,000. This limit is applicable till March 31.

The committee, set up to present a roadmap for digital payments, headed by finance secretary Ratan Watal, said in its report that the MDR rate should be at an optimal level.

“The MDR must be low enough to ensure that merchants adopt the payment method, and encourage customers to use such payment methods. At the same time, the MDR must be high enough to cover costs, and incentivise issuers and acquirers to keep acquiring greater number of merchants,” the report, which was recently submitted to finance minister Arun Jaitley, observed.

The Watal Committee further said that regulatory caps placed upon MDR may ultimately hamper the growth of the payments industry. “Accordingly, the Committee believes that regulatory intervention with regard to pricing should be minimal, and that regulation should focus upon removal of entry barriers, and ensuring greater competition in the markets.

The Committee has recommended that the setting of MDR should be market-driven. However, the interchange fees may be regulated on an evidence-based approach, it said.

The vision of the committee was to present a roadmap for digital payments to grow significantly from the present level of twenty per cent of all transactions over the next three years. The country’s cash to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio, which is among the highest in the world, was envisioned to be reduced from about twelve per cent to six per cent.