Cost of cash transactions very high, economically and politically: Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said that the cost of transacting in cash is very high, and that is why the government is encouraging digital transactions, even as the Ratan Watal committee on digital payments submitted its final report to the Minister.

“Violation of tax laws these days doesn't cause a sense of guilt among us,” Mr. Jaitley said while speaking at the founding day celebration of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). “That moral code with regard to compliance of tax laws in India needs to be changed and DRI is moving towards that direction.”

In its report, the committee on digital payments recommended a medium-term strategy for accelerating the growth of digital payments in India with a regulatory regime that is conducive to bridging the digital divide by promoting competition, open access and interoperability in payments.

“The Report recommends inclusion of financially and socially excluded groups and assimilation of emerging technologies in the market, while safeguarding security of digital transactions and providing (a) level playing to all stakeholders and new players who will enter this new transaction space,” an official statement said.

The final report on digital payments has also suggested inter-operability of the systems between banks and non-banks, the upgradation of the digital payments infrastructure and institutions and a framework to reward innovations and for leading efforts in enabling digital transactions.