Clove Dental to invest $30 million on expansion

New Delhi-based Clove Dental, a dental chain promoted by Global Dental Services, is planning to increase the number of clinics by more than four-fold over the next four years by investing around $25-30 million. Clove Dental currently has 116 clinics and plans to add another 34 clinics by the year-end. For the next phase, Clove has set a target of increasing the number of clinics to 600. It plans to achieve this number by adding 10-12 clinics every month for the next four years. The company has so far made an investment of $25 million and plans to invest another $25-30 million, said a company statement.

— Special Correspondent

