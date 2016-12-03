Centre tellsemployees to keep personal expenses cashless

more-in

The Finance Ministry has asked all government departments, public sector firms and autonomous bodies to encourage their employees to use debit cards for personal transactions and serve as ‘ambassadors’ for the Centre’s push for a digital payments economy.

In an office memo issued to all ministries, the expenditure department in the finance ministry has pointed out that salaries to a majority of central government employees are already credited electronically into their designated bank accounts and it is assumed that each employee now has a debit or ATM card linked to those accounts.

“In the recent years, advancements in banking technology, progress in mobile banking and other innovative technologies to facilitate digital payments have enabled large number of small denomination transactions to be handled smoothly in electronic mode.

“The government has taken policy decisions encouraging cashless/electronic transactions,” according to the ministry.

“Ensuring and encouraging government employees to maximise the usage of debit cards for personal related transactions instead of cash would go a long way… with the employees serving as ‘ambassadors’ for the digital push and also motivate, encourage the general public in taking up the cause,” it added.

Ministries have been asked to liaise with banks to ensure that employees who don’t have a debit card can get one.