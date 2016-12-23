Centre spots 67.54 lakh taxpayers who did not file I-T returns

more-in

The government has identified 67.54 lakh potential taxpayers in the FY15 who did not file income tax returns in the relevant assessment year.

“The Income Tax Department has conducted the fifth cycle of data matching which has identified an additional 67.54 lakh potential non-filers who have carried out high value transactions in the financial year 2014-15 but did not file return of income for the relevant assessment year i.e. A.Y 2015-16,” the government said in a statement.

The Centre had introduced the Non-filers Monitoring System (NMS) to identify non-filers with potential tax liabilities.

“The information relating to the identified non-filers has been made available in the ‘Compliance Module’ on the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department,” the statement added. “The information will be visible only to the specific PAN holder when they log into the e-filing portal.”

The PAN holder will be able to respond electronically and retain a copy of the submitted response to maintain a record.

“While the Government urges all tax payers to disclose their true income and pay taxes accordingly, the Department would continue to pursue the non-filers vigorously till all the high potential non-filers are covered.”

Non-filers have been identified based on data analytics carried out by the Systems Directorate of the Central Board of Direct Taxes about whom the information is available in the databases of the CBDT.