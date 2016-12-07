Centre initiates probe against IPRS

more-in

The Centre has set up a probe into allegations of malpractices against the Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS). “Since there were allegations of malpractices , the Centre has constituted an enquiry against it, currently in progress,” the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) said in an office memorandum. Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS) and Phonographic Performance Ltd. (PPL) were registered as copyright societies under section 33 of the pre-amended Copyright Act, 1957 for carrying out copyright business in the field of musical and literary works and sound recording respectively. — Special Correspondent