Centre grants a lifeline to Hindustan Antibiotics

Ailing public sector unit Hindustan Antibiotics Limited got a fresh lease of life from the Centre on Wednesday, with the Union cabinet clearing a Rs.536 crore package for the firm including a waiver of existing central loans, interest payments and other dues.

The Cabinet also cleared a new Rs.100 crore loan to pay salaries and critical expenses.

“On implementation of this scheme, HAL will be lean with no liabilities and clean balance-sheet, so that the implementation of recommendations of the Ministers’ Committee is facilitated,” according to an official statement. It added that this will help utilise the firm’s assets optimally and facilitate further decisions to rehabilitate or close the firm, or hive it off through a strategic sale.

Set up in 1956 at the behest of then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Pune-based HAL has been permitted to sell 87.70 acres of surplus land through an open bidding process for which central and state government departments, public sector firms and urban development bodies would compete.

The sale of this land would help meet the firm’s net liabilities of Rs.821.17 crore after the waiver and deferment of some dues and help repay the Rs.100 crore fresh loan extended to the firm, as per the cabinet decision.

Hindustan Antibiotics is the first drug manufacturing unit in India to undertake commercial production of antibiotics such as penicillin, streptomycin, gentamicin, ampicillin & amoxycillin. HAL has diversified into formulations and has a facility to manufacture various dosage forms — injectables, capsules, tablets and large volume panrenterals.