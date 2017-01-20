Centre clips DIPAM's wings ahead of Budget

more-in

Days before the Centre is set to present the Union Budget for 2017-18, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has been stripped off its mandate to frame policy on the utilisation of disinvestment proceeds.

Instead, the Department of Economic Affairs in the Finance Ministry will now create “financial policy in regard to the utilisation of the proceeds of disinvestment channelised into the National Investment Fund,” as per a notification dated January 16, changing the Allocation of Business, signed by President Pranab Mukherjee.

During his budget speech in 2016, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced that the Department of Disinvestment would be renamed to DIPAM.

In addition, the role of DIPAM in strategic sales was handed over to the core group of secretaries on disinvestment headed by the Cabinet Secretary. For the first time, NITI Aayog was mandated to advice and identify the CPSEs for strategic sale to the core group of secretaries.

The government had set itself a target of ₹56,500 crore to be earned through disinvestments in this financial year, out of which it has so far earned ₹21,432.38 crore, according to data from the DIPAM. With no specific policy detailing how to select a PSU for strategic stake sale and methodology for valuation and the process to be followed, experts have pointed out that the disinvestment department has found it difficult to go ahead with selling any PSU.

The Centre had created a National Investment Fund in 2005 into which the proceeds from disinvestment of Central Public Sector Enterprises were to be channelised. CPSEs are firms where the direct holding of the government or other CPSEs is at least 51%.