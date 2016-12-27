Centre’s nod for apex corridor development body

more-in

The Centre has approved the re-designation of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Project Implementation Trust Fund as National Industrial Corridor Development & Implementation Trust (NICDIT) — the apex body to oversee development of all industrial corridors across the country. NICDIT will implement all the five proposed industrial corridors, together covering 15 States. The Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, the first of the planned corridors, is under development. The Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, Bengaluru-Mumbai Economic Corridor, Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor and the Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor are in various stages of planning. Alkesh Kumar Sharma, the CEO of the DMIC Development Corporation (DMICDC), will take additional charge as the Member Secretary and CEO of the new NICDIT.

“As an apex body, the NICDIT will help streamline activities and better coordination of the industrial corridor projects which are essential to our goal of becoming a global manufacturing hub,” said Mr. Sharma.

The DMICDC, which is currently developing the western corridor, will serve as the Knowledge Partner (KP) to the NICDIT for all the industrial corridors until the KPs for them are in place.

The NICDIT has also been sanctioned an additional ₹ 1,584 crore besides the balance available from ₹ 18,500 crore already sanctioned to the DMIC-Project Implementation Trust Fund for project activities.— Special Correspondent