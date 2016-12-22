Cash withdrawal curbs may last longer: SBI

The restrictions on cash withdrawal from banks and automated teller machines are expected to continue for some more time even as the window for depositing demonetised notes ends on December 30.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, chairman, State Bank of India (SBI) said she does not expect the restrictions to go overnight until the banks get more cash.

Ms. Bhattacharya said: “We have to see… if there is cash I will give it, if there is no cash, whether restriction or no restriction, I cannot give it. We can only give what is available with me,” she said in an answer to a question at a press conference on whether banks are ready to meet the demand for cash if the restrictions are withdrawn.

When asked if the restrictions will be withdrawn any time soon, she said, “The restrictions will be decreased over a period of time. Nobody wants everyone rushing to the banks thinking there are no restrictions so let me get back everything.”

“So I think the restrictions will go down slowly. It is not something that will happen just tomorrow.”

A customer can withdraw Rs.24,000 from a branch in a week and Rs.2,500 from an ATM. RBI had not specified when the restrictions will be withdrawn.

The demonetised notes can be deposited till 30 December, 2016.

Till December 19, the central bank has infused Rs.5.92 lakh crore in the system. Legal tenders worth Rs.15.44 lakh crore were withdrawn from November 9. RBI further said, a total of 22.6 billion pieces of notes of various denominations, of which 20.4 billion pieces belonged to small denominations of Rs. 10, 20, 50 and 100s, and 2.2 billion of Rs.2,000 and Rs.500 denominations, have been issued so far.