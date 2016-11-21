Economy

Banks get scrapped currency worth Rs. 5.44 lakh crore

People have exchanged and deposited over Rs 5.44 lakh crore in denominations of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 at different banks as of November 18, the Reserve Bank said in a statement on Monday.

The banks also disbursed Rs. 1,03,316 crore over the counter and via ATMs between November 10 and November 18, it said.

Consequent to the announcement of withdrawal of legal tender status of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 from the midnight of November 8, the RBI had made arrangements for exchange and deposit of the notes.

